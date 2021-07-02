Brokerages Set Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Price Target at €22.33

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

Several research firms have commented on HHFA. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of HHFA stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €21.18 ($24.92). 55,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 52 week high of €22.90 ($26.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of €21.46.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

