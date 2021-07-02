Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $15.00

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

SFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

