Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $64.32

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

