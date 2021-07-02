Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $56.78

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Airlines by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.