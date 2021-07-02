Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Price Target at C$5.55

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC stock opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.