Brokers Set Expectations for Roxgold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Roxgold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$76.78 million during the quarter.

