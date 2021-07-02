Brokers Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,670,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

