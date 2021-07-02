Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 928.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,669 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

