Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.21.

NYSE BEP opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

