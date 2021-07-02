BTIG Research Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $253.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

ZS opened at $213.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.74. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,228,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

