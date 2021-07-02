BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $215.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

