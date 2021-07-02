Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BURBY stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

