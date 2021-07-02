Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BURBY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BURBY opened at $28.39 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

