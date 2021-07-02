Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $227.33 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941,178 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $227,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,541.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,083,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,714,000 after buying an additional 1,017,408 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 95,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.