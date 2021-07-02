Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Argo Group International worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

