Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,188 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.45% of Main Street Capital worth $65,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

