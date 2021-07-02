Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of L3Harris Technologies worth $138,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $220.78. 4,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

