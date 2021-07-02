Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Up 42.3% in June

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $27.34 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.53.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

