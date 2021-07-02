Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Shares Up 2.6%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 83,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,454,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 799.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 454,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

