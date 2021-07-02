Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at UBS Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from C$53.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.79.

CNQ opened at C$45.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.16. The stock has a market cap of C$53.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total transaction of C$688,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,011,800. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,571.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

