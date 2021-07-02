Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $90.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.16.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 188.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,108,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

