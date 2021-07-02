CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.26. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 57,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.09 million and a PE ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

