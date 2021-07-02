Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Capital Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $284.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million.

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

