Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 22,914 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 171.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $41.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.