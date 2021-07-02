Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 883 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

