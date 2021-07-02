Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,462 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.