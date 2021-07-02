Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.42 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,383,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 634,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.