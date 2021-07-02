Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE:VNO opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

