Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

