Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,169 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $3,734,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,746. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE opened at $26.62 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

