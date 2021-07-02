Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Gogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gogo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

