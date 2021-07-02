Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $90.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

