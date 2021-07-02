CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,464 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,386. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.92.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. Research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

