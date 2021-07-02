Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.