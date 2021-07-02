CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Charles Joseph Wilson Sells 20,599 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KMX opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

