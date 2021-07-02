Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,085,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:CARR opened at $48.75 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

