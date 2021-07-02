Carvana Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $308.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.90. Carvana has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total transaction of $13,235,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $344,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,052,775 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

