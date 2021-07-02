Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $49,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total transaction of $13,235,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,052,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $308.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.