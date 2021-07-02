Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Director Marco Ivan Baptista Roque Buys 37,500 Shares

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Director Marco Ivan Baptista Roque purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,785 shares in the company, valued at C$285,561.10.

Marco Ivan Baptista Roque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Marco Ivan Baptista Roque purchased 10,000 shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,350.00.

Shares of CVE:MRL opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cassiar Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.17.

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

