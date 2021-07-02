Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.