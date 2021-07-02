Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

