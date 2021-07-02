Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 46.8% in June

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $4.29 on Friday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay Pacific Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

