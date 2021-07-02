CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW opened at $175.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

