Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Trading Up 13.9%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

