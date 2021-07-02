CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $263,350.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.98 million and $263,350.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00688342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00079942 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

