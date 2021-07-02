CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Down 9%

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 39,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 748,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%.

In other news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.