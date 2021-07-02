Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.