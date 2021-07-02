Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Celanese worth $29,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

