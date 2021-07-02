Celldex Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,001% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after buying an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

