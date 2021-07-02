Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 621,692 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 228,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

